How satisfied are customers with BofA, Truist apps?

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s Truist Financial Corp. and Bank of America Corp. saw their rankings among big financial institutions drop for mobile app satisfaction from customers, according to a recent J.D. Power study.

Truist, which formed when BB&T and SunTrust merged in late 2019, received a score of 631 out of 1,000 points for mobile app satisfaction this year. It placed at No. 7 among the nine banks. That’s down from 651 points in 2023.

BofA, Charlotte’s largest bank, saw a score of 662 in that category, landing at No. 2. The bank was No. 1 last year with a score of 710.

Customer satisfaction declined overall for big banks’ mobile apps, although there was an uptick for online banking. In general, digital services continue to lack the desired personalization, the study found.

