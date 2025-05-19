How to save money at the pump

The average American drives more than 14,000 miles per year, according to a 2022 National Household Travel Survey.

Consumer advisor Clark Howard said there are ways to save at the pump and that where and when you buy gas matters.

Most drivers average 1,200 miles a month.

Ensuring your tires are properly inflated can save motorists some money on gas, about 1%.

Proper inflation will also make the tires last longer while keeping the vehicle safer on the road.

The plate that has the correct pressure for your tires is on the inside of your driver’s side door.

Using an app, such as Gas Buddy or Upside, can help you compare gas stations in your area and find where it’s the cheapest.

Remember when you use an app like Upside, just because one station offers more money back, doesn’t make it the cheapest deal.

If gas station A is offering 25 cents back per gallon at $3.55 and gas station B is offering 15 cents back per at $3.12 a gallon, you are going to save more money by going to gas station B.

“We do try to use our credit cards when we are filling up to get whatever cash or reward points, we get back,” said motorist Tyler Sheats.

You can save even more if you combine those savings with a credit card rewards program.

Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy said it does not take much effort to save throughout the year.

“A lot of folks are still creatures of habit,” he said. “They’ll pull into the gas station on their way to school or work or whatnot, and they don’t usually check around. But those people unnecessarily spend, you know, $200 to $300 more every year on gasoline than they should.”

De Haan said choosing what day to fill up can also save you money.

Not every week is going to be the cheapest on one day of the week, but Monday and Tuesday tend to be the better times to fill up, Howard said.

Follow Howard’s half-tank rule: When your tank reaches half, start watching for bargains on gas rather than waiting until you are driving on fumes.

The U.S Department of Energy said aggressive driving can negatively impact your fuel consumption by about 15% to 30% at highway speeds and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic.

Fill up at the warehouse clubs.

You will save about $12 a fill up.

Sam’s Club and Costco have expanded their gasoline station hours.

