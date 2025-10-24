‘Huge impact’: Nonprofit in Charlotte distributes thousands of diapers to families in need

CHARLOTTE — Among the essential items for parents of young children is diapers, but that cost adds up quickly.

According to the Diaper Bank of North Carolina, half of families are in need of diapers, but one Charlotte organization is working to change that.

“There’s no assistance for diapers. WIC and food stamps do not cover them, and they cost over $100 a month,” Michelle Schaefer, the founder of Diaper Bank of North Carolina, said. “Families are literally making choices between buying food or buying diapers, and every single time they will choose to feed their children.”

That’s where Diaper Bank of North Carolina comes in.

“Our research shows that something as simple as a diaper has a huge impact on families,” Schaefer told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

They distribute free diapers through community partners, so families don’t have to make those difficult choices. Schaefer says families can focus on other essential bills and go to work. Daycare requires that children come with disposable diapers.

The nonprofit expanded into Charlotte two-and-a-half years ago, and Schaefer says they’ve been working tirelessly to cover the need.

“We distribute about 60,000 diapers a month, to a comparison of our Hillsboro branch, we distribute 600,000 diapers a month. This region is so much larger,” she said.

They have a wait list of community partners in Charlotte that want diapers, so they hope to keep growing with the community’s help.

Channel 9 visited the Charlotte branch on a volunteer day, where a corporate group was wrapping diapers for distribution.

“For new families to make choices and trade-offs for diapers is tough, so anything we can do to help that’s kind of why we are here,” a volunteer, Robert Posthauer, said.

Schaefer says the nonprofit needs more volunteers on top of diaper donations. The Charlotte Diaper Bank has had to pull product from other branches in the state to cover the greater Charlotte area.

They say they’re hoping to work with about 250 volunteers a month in Charlotte. Right now, they have about 50.

The Diaper Bank also distributes period and incontinence supplies.

