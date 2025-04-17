Huge police presence in Catawba County after shots fired at deputies

CATAWBA COUNTY — There’s a huge police presence in Catawba County Thursday after deputies say someone fired a gun at them.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty reports deputies were attempting to make a traffic stop overnight Wednesday, when a suspect fled the car and fired a shot after running into the woods.

Catawba deputies told Faherty it all started late Wednesday night after they responded to a call about a suspicious group of people behind a home.

Deputies said they received a description of the car that the alleged suspects were in, attempted to pull them over, and that’s when one of the suspects fired a gun at them.

Faherty was at the scene, just south of Newton, where he said investigators had St. James Church Road and East P Street Extension shut down for hours.

SWAT officers were also there, along with dozens of officers from across the county.

This is a developing story. Stay with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: Suspect in deadly Hickory police chase that killed mother, son arrested

Suspect in deadly Hickory police chase that killed mother, son arrested

©2025 Cox Media Group