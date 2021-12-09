Human skeletal remains found in creek behind Cabarrus County home

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in and around a creek Wednesday afternoon in Cabarrus County.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone called 911 just before 3:30 p.m. from Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant saying they found something that appeared to be human remains in a creek behind their home.

[ ALSO READ: Skeletal remains found in northwest Charlotte woods, police say ]

When officers and deputies arrived they confirmed the object found was human skeletal remains, and they found more human skeletal remains in and around the small creek.

Channel 9 crews on the scene could see deputies had roped off an area next to and behind the Food Lion.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said it has asked for help from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in an effort to identify the remains.

No other information has been released.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates on this story.

(WATCH BELOW: Found: Car and human remains from 1998 missing persons case)

©2021 Cox Media Group