Rock Hill man arrested for human trafficking and sex crimes against minor

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department arrested Yasser Abdouh Mohmmed Alssiady on Friday for human trafficking and criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.

The investigation began on Oct. 30 after detectives received information about a 16-year-old involved in a sexual relationship with Alssiady, police said. Authorities discovered that Alssiady recruited, enticed, and engaged in commercial sex acts with the victim, exchanging money and vehicles as payment.

Yasser Abdouh Mohmmed Alssiady

Detectives determined that some of the acts occurred at a business located in the 100 block of Herlong Avenue. Alssiady was charged with trafficking a person under 18 and criminal sexual conduct first-degree.

Following his arrest, Alssiady was denied bond and transferred to the Moss Justice Center.

