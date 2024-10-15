Hundreds of deer to be sterilized in Tega Cay next week

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Hundreds of deer will be sterilized in Tega Cay starting next week.

The nonprofit White Buffalo will start picking up 200 female deer on Monday on city property.

The deer will be transported off-site for sterilization.

They will then be returned to where they were picked up with white plastic ear tags and reflective ribbons.

The town is warning residents the sterilized deer may appear groggy the next day.

