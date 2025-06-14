Hundreds expected to protest along Concord Parkway Saturday

CONCORD, N.C. — On Saturday, we will see around 1,800 protests nationwide, 14 of which are scheduled for our area.

Channel 9’s Almiya White spoke with organizers in Concord who said they were taking a stand against the Trump administration.

Sidewalks along Concord Parkway are expected to be filled with hundreds of demonstrators Saturday morning.

“Democracy is under threat,” said Phil Henry with invisible Concord.

Henry is an organizer for the organization for the No Kings Rally and March.

They are planning a protest on the same day President Donald Trump is set to hold a military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday.

The event also coincides with the president’s 79th birthday.

“This is the one thing we can do to bring attention to the fact that President Trump is ignoring the Constitution and his legal authority,” said Henry.

He went on to say protesters plan to take a stand in a peaceful manner.

“Our intention is to be completely nonviolent,” said Henry.

The Concord Police Department says they respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest and have made the same preparations as they would for any other peaceful protest.

“We’ll have marshals here. There are going to be eight of us. We all identified yellow safety vests. We all have radios, and we have the process that we must follow to get hold of the police if anything happens,” the department explained.

Demonstrators will march about 700 feet in Concord. And at the end of the protest, Henry said he hopes leaders will remember this country is for the people.

“We’re trying to change a few hearts and minds,” Henry said. “We want to keep our name and our cause in front of people.”

The march is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

