CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte is finding creative ways to celebrate Black History Month.

More than 600 documents, artifacts, and pieces of African-American art were on display at First Ward Park over the weekend.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Hundreds of pieces of work by famous African Americans on display in traveling ‘Homage Exhibit’ (Courtesy of: Ariel Evon Photography)

Work by Frederick Douglas, Booker T. Washington, Elizabeth Catlett, and more were showcased as part of the collection on Saturday.

Each piece on display is a part of the Homage Exhibit, a traveling display that has been collected by the same two people over the past 20 years.

