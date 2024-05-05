Hundreds run ‘race without finish line’ to raise money for charity

CHARLOTTE — A unique twist to a fundraising event brought 400 runners to Camp North End on Sunday morning.

The “Wings for Life World Run” was mostly like any race, except it didn’t have a finish line.

Instead, participants competed against a virtual “catcher car” on the event organizers’ mobile app.

Organizers said this format was a great motivator that made the race suitable for all skill levels. Anyone with the app could participate in the worldwide run.

Hosted by the Mad Miles Run Club, the fundraising event brought awareness to people living with spinal cord injuries.

All proceeds go towards research projects.

