Hundreds show up for annual Labor Day Parade in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of people marched through the heart of Uptown in Charlotte annual Labor Day Parade.

People lined the streets on Monday morning as floats passed through.

Organizers say the parade is meant to highlight the contribution of union workers in the community.

“Even though it’s a day off and everyone think it’s a day off, but really it’s to represent the workers in the country and have the freedom to celebrate.”

This is the 23rd year for the parade in Charlotte.

