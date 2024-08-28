Extras needed for Sydney Sweeney movie being filmed in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars is headed to the Queen City this fall and there’s a casting call for background actors.

According to a post on Tona B. Dahlquist Casting’s Facebook page, a feature film starring Sydney Sweeney will be filmed in Charlotte from late September to mid-November.

The film has a working title “Apopka” and will be a biopic based on the life of legendary female boxer Christy Martin.

According to Deadline.com, the film will be directed by David Michôd, known for movies such as “Animal Kingdom” and “The King,” and tell the story of Martin’s rise to fame and personal struggles.

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting is accepting submissions for background extras at charlotteextras@gmail.com.

The email heading should include your ethnicity, gender, age, and city and state you live in (example: Caucasian female, 25, Charlotte, NC).

Other information to include:

- Your name, phone number, age, and the city and state you live in.

- Two current photos — one close-up and one full-length (no hats or sunglasses). Photos should be taken with a cellphone, and no other people should be in the photos.

- Your height, weight, complete clothing sizes, and shoe size.

- A description of any visible tattoos and piercings.

- Vehicle Information (color, make, year, and model) in case it’s needed for filming.

Last month, we reported that a true crime movie starring Channing Tatum will be filmed in Charlotte from October through December. Click here to find out how to apply to be an extra in that movie.

VIDEO: True crime movie starring Channing Tatum to be filmed in Charlotte; extras needed

True crime movie starring Channing Tatum to be filmed in Charlotte; extras needed

©2024 Cox Media Group