Hundreds of volunteers gather to help those impacted by Tropical Storm Helene

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Charlotte Convention Center to help people impacted by Tropical Storm Helene.

About 250 volunteers from Coca-Cola Consolidated joined forces with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

They packed 10,000 boxes of food to send to western North Carolina and South Carolina.

Second Harvest CEO Kay Carter said this is the kind of support she has come to expect from the people of Charlotte.

“We’re always wanting to help; we always want to be out there trying to support and try to help, feeding people in our own region but also trying to help when folks are hit by a disaster,” Carter elaborated.

Volunteers said it took about two hours to pack up all the food.

Those boxes will be heading to Asheville this week.

