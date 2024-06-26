Hundreds working on first phase of Spectrum Center renovations before next Hornets season

CHARLOTTE — General Manager Donna Julian has run Spectrum Center since it first opened its doors in 2005, but she’s never led a project like the one currently underway.

It’s a dynamic overhaul spanning two offseasons with no interruption to basketball games or concerts, an ambitious undertaking but worth the payoff, according to Julian.

“It is stressful because we have a deadline. We know we have to get done at a certain period of time, but having all those people working towards that common goal makes me feel a little better, I am not in it alone,” Julian told Channel 9.

As many as 500 workers will be in the building every day, working to finish the first phase of the renovations in time for the first concert of the fall and the opening game of the 2024 season.

Among the upgrades ready by this October, the event level will see wider corridors, allowing traffic to flow more smoothly. The suite level will be completely renovated, and the Uptown concourse will see significant improvements, including upgraded lighting, concessions, and a new space that overlooks the action on the court.

“We want them to come back in here and feel like, ‘Wow, I’m really excited to be back in the Spectrum Center,’” Julian said.

That’s just step one. After the Charlotte Hornets finish their 19th season at the Spectrum Center, the doors will close and the process will begin again.

“This is going to be impactful for every single person that visits the facility, people coming to Hornets games to our concerts,” Julian said. “So I’m excited about that and that will carry me through, knowing we’re going to do some more impactful stuff in 2025.”

That will bring an additional 2,500 seats to the lower level, getting fans even closer to the action.

“That’s the main focus, how do we enhance that guest experience, how do we create more gathering spaces that have access to the bowl, how do we help that experience get elevated to the max, so that’s what it’s about,” Julian said.

For two offseasons, her staff will be displaced and their offices will be stripped and reworked. Julian says the incovenience is a small price to pay knowing what’s coming.

“This is a community asset, we know that we have so many that come to this building for a variet of events,” Julian said. “We know we’re doing it for the fans and the people that come in here, so it’s worthwhile.”

(WATCH: Professional tennis coming to the Spectrum Center)

Professional tennis coming to the Spectrum Center





©2024 Cox Media Group