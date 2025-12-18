Huntersville approves new development near proposed Red Line stop

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville town leaders approved plans for a new development that will bring residential and commercial spaces along a proposed Red Line stop.

The development, called “Station South,” will rezone 21 acres on Old Statesville Road near Sam Furr Road and includes apartments, townhomes, business space and a parking deck, according to our partners at the Charlotte Observer.

The “Station South” project is designed to include five affordable homes specifically for first responders and teachers, reflecting the community’s needs. This location was chosen with the hope that residents will benefit from the proximity to a future Sam Furr Red Line station, enhancing public transportation access.

Voters recently approved a one-cent sales tax increase, which will contribute to funding the commuter rail line.

The city of Charlotte has already purchased 22 miles of railroad tracks from Norfolk Southern for the groundwork for the commuter rail line that will run north from Uptown. The investment is expected to connect Huntersville more directly to the center city.

