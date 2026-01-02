Huntersville eyes economic development as town hall land sale looms

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville commissioners are edging closer to selling town hall’s land.

On Tuesday, they will vote to set a public hearing for Jan. 20 on whether to sell the current Huntersville Town Hall building.

The agenda said the land is being eyed for economic development.

Tuesday will be the first Huntersville meeting at the new town hall, which is located next to the old one.

