Huntersville Fire crews close street in response to gas leak

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Fire Department is urging caution to residents as crews work to repair a gas leak.

Crews responded to the leak on Brenton Brook Street around 11:30 a.m.

A gas line was cut, causing a leak, officials said.

Fire crews are on scene working to resolve the issue. In the meantime, Brenton Book Street has been closed.

Officials asked drivers to use caution and yield to responding units.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

