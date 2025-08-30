Huntersville firefighters rescues resident from burning mobile home

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Fire Department responded to an unknown medical call Friday night, but ended up rescuing a person from a burning building.

Firefighters responded to the scene off Rocky Ford Club Road after receiving a 911 call from someone who was coughing and having difficulty expressing what was wrong.

But fire officials said they “always expect a fire.”

When they arrived, firefighters faced a long, small dirt road and no hydrants against a rapidly growing fire, according to reports.

Crews began attacking the fire at the front part of the mobile home, but soon learned that a resident was unaccounted for. They jumped into rescue mode, officials said.

Firefighters found a secondary entrance and searched for the missing resident. The resident was found at the back of the home and was pulled from the building.

Crews extinguished the remaining fire, and the patient who was rescued was transported by MEDIC to a hospital.

WATCH: Homeowners claim middleman kept insurance money

Homeowners claim middleman kept insurance money

©2025 Cox Media Group