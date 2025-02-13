Huntersville nail salon worker re-arrested for more sexual battery charges

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A nail salon worker from Huntersville who was accused of sexual battery earlier this month ended up back in the Mecklenburg County jail. That’s after more victims came forward, according to court records obtained by Channel 9 on Thursday.

Channel 9 reported on Feb. 3 when Nhan “Tom” Tran was arrested and charged with sexual battery after alleged incidents at Lee Nail Spa in the Regency Village Shopping Center.

Court records say Tran allegedly offered women add-on “massages” and then made unsolicited sexual contact with them. Those incidents allegedly happened between Jan. 15 and Jan. 20.

Tran was initially charged with three counts of sexual battery.

Nhan “Tom” Tran

On Thursday, Channel 9 learned that Tran was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center for 11 counts of sexual battery and one count of second-degree forced sex offense.

Tran has since been terminated from his job at the nail spa.

(VIDEO: Nail salon owner, wife accused in sextortion and felony peeping scheme at Charlotte spa)

Nail salon owner, wife accused in sextortion and felony peeping scheme at Charlotte spa





©2025 Cox Media Group