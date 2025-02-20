Huntersville nail technician arrested for 4th time on sexual battery charges

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Police have once again arrested a nail technician from Huntersville after more victims came forward to report sexual battery.

Nhan Tran faces half a dozen new counts of sexual battery, and that’s on top of the charges Channel 9 told you about on multiple occasions earlier this month.

Police said Tran worked at Lee Nails Spa and would offer clients “add-on massages.” That’s when he would make unsolicited sexual contact with the victims, police said.

We first told you about Tran’s initial charges on Feb. 3. Since then, more victims have filed reports against him.

Tran has since been fired from the salon.

