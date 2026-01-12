Huntersville pet food pantry ransacked

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville pet food pantry has been severely depleted after a recent theft, police said.

Loki’s Pet Pantry, a free community resource near Abernethy Park, lost everything after an unknown suspect stole every basic care item, as well as 45 cans and 12 bags of food, leaving many pet owners without essential resources.

Funded and supported by the Huntersville Police Department, Loki’s Pet Pantry serves local pet owners facing hardships.

Following a restock on Jan. 5, police say the entire pantry was cleared out within just a couple of days.

The pantry was established to ensure that community members can share resources, particularly for pets, during difficult times.

“When one person takes everything, it leaves other families — and their pets — with nothing," wrote the Huntersville Police Department in a social media post Monday.

Police plan to install a surveillance camera to help safeguard the pantry. This installation aims to deter future incidents and track vehicles associated with any misuse of the pantry.

