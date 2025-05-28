Huntersville planning board rejects proposed development near Lake Norman

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Planning Board rejected a developer’s plan to build apartments in the Lake Norman area.

Tuesday night, the board voted 5 to 4 against rezoning the east side of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road for the Alex Yards project.

The plans called for 325 apartments across 10 buildings. They were supposed to be “transit-oriented,” according to the Charlotte Observer.

Board members who voted against it said it would be too far from the nearest CATS transit station, with no sidewalks or paths.

Huntersville’s Board of Commissioners will vote on June 17.

VIDEO: ‘It’s a problem’: Cornelius residents voice concern over business park development

‘It’s a problem’: Cornelius residents voice concern over business park development

©2025 Cox Media Group