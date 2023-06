HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Planning Board voted Tuesday night against a rezoning request for a beach-style resort.

The 6-2 vote turned down a rezoning request for the proposed Lagoona Bay Beach Club on Sam Furr Road.

Opponents said they disagreed with the project because it doesn’t fit into Huntersville’s 2040 Plan.

The planning board chair says there will likely be changes to that plan.

