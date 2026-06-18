Huntersville Police Department launches civilian crash investigation team

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Police is launching a new team of civilian crash investigators.

The department posted a video on Facebook of full-time civilian employees, who will handle parking enforcement and traffic control.

The employees are trained to investigate minor injury crashes to help free up officers for more high-priority calls.

Last year, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Gastonia Police Department, and Mooresville Police Department launched their own civilian investigators.

CMPD said the goal was to hire 30 people.

In the first four months of 2025, crash investigators responded to 3,000 calls.

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