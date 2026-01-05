Civilian investigators free up officers, boost crash response in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared new numbers on the impact of its Civilian Crash Investigations Unit Saturday.

The department says CCI investigators, who are not officers, responded to 38% of all crashes that happened in Charlotte last year.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 of 2025, civilian investigators spent nearly 6,000 hours as the sole responders to accidents, according to CMPD.

The program launched in December 2024. The department says CCI helps free up sworn officers to focus on priority calls, while also improving the overall response time to crashes.

