Huntersville Police Department mourns loss of officer

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department is mourning the life of one of their officers.

Officer William “Bill” Broadway was a father and husband, the police department stated Thursday in a social media post.

He was more than a police officer, his colleagues said. He was a devoted servant who loved Jesus.

“His dedication to protecting and serving this community was matched only by the care and respect he showed to those he worked alongside every day,” the department said.

Broadway’s co-workers said he was a loyal friend with a strong work ethic.

“We are deeply grateful to our community for the outpouring of love and support during this time of mourning. Your kindness has been a source of strength for Bill’s family and for all of us at HPD,” officials said.

The police department didn’t release any more information about Broadway’s death.

