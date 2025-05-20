Huntersville neighbors push for safety on busy cut-through streets

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — As Huntersville continues to grow, longtime residents like Macie Riddick say drivers are cutting through neighborhood streets to avoid busy roads and neighbors want the town to step in before someone gets hurt.

Riddick says there weren’t as many businesses, or homes when she moved to Huntersville 22 years ago.

“It was just developing,” she told Channel 9. “Most of the houses that you see right now were not here. In fact, the house I’m living in, they were building it.”

Riddick said many drivers cut through her neighborhood off Birkdale Commons Parkway to avoid traffic on nearby Sam Furr Road.

“This street here will cut to another street would get which would get the commuters on the main street, so it is a cut through,” Riddick said.

The town of Huntersville told Channel 9 it’s looking at adding two more speed humps or adding double-yellow lines to the center of Devonshire Drive. Officials are also considering a speed hump on Cockerham Lane.

“I never like the bumps, but the yellow lines, people see that and that’ll warn them to slow down. I hope,” Riddick said.

Devyn Geist hopes that it will get drivers to be more careful around his younger neighbors.

“They just tend to drive faster than you’re supposed to in the neighborhood because the speed limit is 25 and they just seem to be speeding about 40,” Geist said.

Riddick said she may attend Tuesday’s public hearing and make her voice heard.

“Just to see what will happen, see what the expectations are,” she said.

