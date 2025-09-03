Huntersville police give late officer’s son special first day of school

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The son of a late Huntersville police officer had his first day of school on Tuesday, and local officers made sure it was memorable with a special send-off.

Officer William Broadway died last month after battling a rare cancer.

His son, Declan, arrived to school in style with a camouflage-wrapped Tesla Cybertruck.

Huntersville Police said it’s been his dream to ride in one.

They also gifted him his own toy version of the truck.

On his walk to school, he was greeted with high-fives from officers who wished him well.

VIDEO: ‘Fearlessness and courage’: Army sergeant honored by dignitaries at memorial service in Weddington

‘Fearlessness and courage’: Army sergeant honored by dignitaries at memorial service in Weddington

©2025 Cox Media Group