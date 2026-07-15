Huntersville police officer accused of showing up to work while impaired

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday morning after reporting to duty while impaired, the department says.

HPD said Michael Ciarleglio arrived for work and “showed signs of impairment.”

Ciarleglio was charged with driving while impaired, the department said.

Huntersville Police Chief Brian Vaughan has issued a recommendation to Town management for Ciarleglio’s immediate termination.

“We take these matters extremely seriously and we will not excuse or overlook conduct that falls short of the standards we expect from every member of this department,” Vaughan said. “Our community deserves officers who uphold the law and when those standards are violated, we will act decisively and appropriately.”

Police didn’t reveal any additional details on the DWI charge.

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