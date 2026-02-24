Huntersville police recover stolen U-Haul truck with crime camera assistance

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville police officers arrested two suspects and recovered a stolen U-Haul truck on Sunday after receiving an alert from the town’s Flock camera system. The technology provided a real-time notification that allowed authorities to locate the vehicle and take the individuals into custody.

The recovery resulted in multiple charges against the two occupants, including motor vehicle theft and drug-related offenses.

Police identified one of the suspects as Ashley Nichole Hartwick, 36. Hartwick was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine. Her additional charges include misdemeanor child abuse, resisting a public officer and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The second suspect, Demario Keith Turrentine, 29, also faces multiple charges. Turrentine was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor child abuse and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, the technology allowed officers to locate the truck quickly and take both suspects into custody. The department stated that these tools support proactive policing by helping officers respond faster and protect victims.

