Huntersville’s proposed budget brings funding for first responders, road repairs without tax hike

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Town Manager is not proposing a property tax increase this year.

The $139 million proposed budget would convert six part-time firefighters to full time and create a new police captain and lieutenant position.

The town is projecting to receive $6 million in road funding because of the new sales tax increase for transit. The Town of Huntersville says part of that money will go toward new sidewalks, improvements at intersections, including Beatties Ford and Hambright, and upgrades to Gibson Park Drive.

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