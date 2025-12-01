Hurricane Helene-damaged Ingles store remains closed with uncertain future

MORGANTON, N.C. — The city of Morganton has not received any communication from Ingles Markets regarding renovation plans for the company’s flooded store on Carbon City Road, The News Herald reported.

Ingles halted construction about a year ago after informing the city of its intention to change contractors and submit new drawings, but no new plans have been submitted.

“We need them back open in our community,” said Mike Fincher, Morganton’s chief building inspector.

The store on Carbon City Road was heavily damaged when several feet of water from Hurricane Helene flooded it on September 27, 2024.

Ingles initially planned a remodel after removing equipment and shelving, but progress stopped when permits went unpaid.

Ingles has previously stated that it is working with architects and contractors but has not provided a timeline for reopening.Three of the four Ingles stores damaged by Hurricane Helene, including the one in Morganton, remain closed.In its latest quarterly filing, Ingles reported a $30.4 million loss related to damaged inventory.

The lack of progress on the renovation of the Ingles store continues to impact the Morganton community, with no clear timeline for when the store will reopen.

