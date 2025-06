The reopening of an Ingles grocery store in Burke County is up in the air.

Ingles was supposed to reopen in Morganton sometime this year.

However, officials said construction for the store stopped while updating drawings.

A new reopening day is unknown, according to the Morganton Herald.

Flooding from Hurricane Helene last year is what caused the store to temporarily close.

