Hurricane Otis: Strongest storm ever to make landfall on eastern Pacific coast

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Hurricane Otis is tearing across Mexico’s southern Pacific coast as a Category 5 hurricane.

The storm unleashed massive flooding in the resort city of Acapulco on Wednesday. It had wind speeds of 165 mph when it made landfall.

Experts are calling Otis the strongest storm in history to make landfall along the eastern Pacific coast.

Otis is the fastest growing storm in the Pacific since 1966. The storm strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane in just 12 hours.

While the full extent of damage isn’t known, Acapulco is mostly inaccessible by road as of Wednesday night.

