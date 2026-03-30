Hydrant inspections in Hickory to cause discolored tap water

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory firefighters will begin their annual fire hydrant inspections on March 30, continuing through May 30.

With more than 2,000 hydrants in the city, crews will be working mainly on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., though some checks may occur on weekends or after hours.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution around hydrants being tested, according to the Hickory Record.

During inspections, residents may notice brown or discolored tap water.

The city advises calling Public Utilities at 828‑323‑7427 so crews can flush the main line.

After that, homeowners should run an outdoor spigot to clear their own lines and avoid using hot water until the discoloration is gone to protect their water heater.

Residents can sign up for CodeRED Alerts to know when hydrant testing will occur in their area.

Additional questions can be directed to Public Utilities or the Hickory Fire Department.

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