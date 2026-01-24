Cabarrus County EMS adds extra truck, crew ahead of winter storm

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Roads across Cabarrus County have already been covered with brine in preparation for ice and freezing rain.

Throughout the day Saturday it’s been sleeting on and off.

Emergency responders are reiterating their plea for people to stay off the road once things turn treacherous.

But paramedics at the Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services will have to be on the road still responding, even when the roads get dangerous.

EMS normally has 13 ambulances serving the county at any given time. But with the storm heading this way, they added an extra truck and crew. Captain Kim Allred told Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe they also spent the week making sure paramedics have what they need to stay safe, like grips for their shoes.

“When we heard first of the storm, our first priority from our county garage was, ‘Hey, let’s get these snow tires on the trucks that will help better grip in the ice and snow,’” Captain Allred said. “We have 14 units. We have outfitted them with our snow tires, and we’ve also worked together with the IT department, they keep our technology up and running.”

We’re told Cabarrus County officials are working on a state of emergency declaration, which could come down any moment.

In the meantime, they have activated an information line for residents to get updates on local conditions and impacts. The number is (704) 920-COLD or (704) 920-2653.

