I-485 express lanes expected to open this month

CHARLOTTE — New express lanes on Interstate 485 are scheduled to open on Feb. 28 at 6 a.m., completing a $346 million infrastructure project in south Charlotte. The toll lanes cover an 18-mile stretch between Interstate 77 and Highway 74.

The project, which has been under construction for seven years, adds express lane capacity to the southern portion of the highway loop. The construction phase for the toll lanes began in 2019.

The new configuration will look familiar to drivers who use the Interstate 77 express lanes in North Charlotte, as it features similar left-side exits to enter the toll lanes.

Toll rates will initially be fixed based on the day of the week, the time of day and the size of the vehicle.

Drivers without an NC Quick Pass will pay the full rate, while those with a pass will receive a 50% discount.

For a trip scheduled at 5 p.m., a standard vehicle might be charged $30 without a pass, while an NC Quick Pass user would pay $15.

The 18-mile stretch connects the I-77 interchange in south Charlotte to Highway 74, which serves as the Independence Boulevard extension toward East Charlotte and Monroe.

