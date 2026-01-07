I-485 express lane project nears completion

CHARLOTTE — New express lanes on one of Charlotte’s busiest stretches of interstate are set to open late February after seven years of construction, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The lanes run in each direction on Interstate 485 from Interstate 77 to Independence Boulevard.

For the first year, rates will be set by time of day and day of the week. After that, NCDOT plans to switch to dynamic pricing, meaning the cost will change based on things like the number of drivers in the lanes and average speeds.

Drivers will be notified of the price NC Quick Pass holders will pay on the signs prior to entering any segment of the express lanes. Drivers without a NC Quick Pass will pay a higher rate.

NCDOT has not given an exact end date for the $346 million project.

VIDEO: Father says iPhone feature saved daughter’s life after crash on I-485

Father says iPhone feature saved daughter’s life after crash on I-485

©2026 Cox Media Group