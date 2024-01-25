Local

Deadly collision involving pedestrian shuts down I-485 Inner in Mint Hill

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Deadly wreck on Jan. 24, 2024, on I-485 near Highway 51 in Mint Hill

CHARLOTTE — The inner loop of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill has been shut down Wednesday night in Mint Hill due to a deadly wreck, involving a pedestrian, officials said.

The crash happened at Mile Marker 43 near Highway 51 (Blair Road).

MEDIC pronounced one dead at the scene.

The interstate is expected to reopen around 1 a.m. Thursday.

DETOUR INFO: Motorists are advised to take Exit 41 (NC 24/ Albemarle Road); turn left onto NC 24 and head East for 1.5 miles; Turn right onto NC 51/ Blaire Road and head South for 1.5 miles to reaccess I-485.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

