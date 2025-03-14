I-485 outer closed in south Charlotte due to wreck involving state trooper

CHARLOTTE — Interstate 485 outer is closed Friday morning in south Charlotte due to a crash, involving a N.C. Highway Patrol cruiser and another car.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. near South Boulevard Exit 65.
Traffic is being diverted to Exit 65.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the wreck that was under a railroad bridge. Traffic appeared to backed up for miles. Expect delays in the area.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
