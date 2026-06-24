I-485 toll prices to increase during peak hours

CHAROTTE — Drivers will soon pay slightly more to use parts of the new Interstate 485 toll lanes. Beginning June 29, the North Carolina Turnpike Authority will raise tolls by up to 25 cents in five segments during peak travel times, while some lower-demand areas will see reduced rates.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

Drivers have taken more than 750,000 total trips since the lanes opened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

>>We are asking which segments are impacted. Watch Channel 9 at 5 p.m. for the latest.

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