I-77, I-95 and I-85 in SC among deadliest highways in the U.S.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Interstate 77
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A new report ranks parts of South Carolina’s interstate system among the deadliest in the U.S., according to the Herald.

The 91-mile stretch of I-77 from Rock Hill to Cayce recorded 90 fatal crashes from 2019–2023, placing it among the nation’s most dangerous interstate segments.

Two other highways running through South Carolina also ranked high nationally: I-95 was the 4th deadliest interstate overall, and I-85 ranked 5th.

In response to safety concerns, the South Carolina Department of Transportation plans a major I-85 corridor study beginning in 2026 to identify improvements for the accident-prone route.

