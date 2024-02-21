CHARLOTTE — Interstate 85 North at the Interstate 77 interchange in north Charlotte will be closed for hours due to a wreck, officials said late Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 9 flew over the crash, which involved four vehicles. Several first responders were tending to the victims. Traffic was backed up to Gastonia.

I-77 North is also backed up.

Four people were taken to a hospital due to their injuries. One had life-threatening injuries. One had serious injuries, and the other two had minor injuries.

The road is expected to fully reopen at 8 p.m.

I-85N is closed at the I-77 interchange in north Charlotte due to crash

No further information was released.

