I-85N is closed at the I-77 interchange in north Charlotte due to crash

CHARLOTTE — Interstate 85 North at the Interstate 77 interchange in north Charlotte will be closed for hours due to a wreck, officials said late Wednesday afternoon.
Chopper 9 flew over the crash, which involved four vehicles. Several first responders were tending to the victims. Traffic was backed up to Gastonia.
I-77 North is also backed up.
Four people were taken to a hospital due to their injuries. One had life-threatening injuries. One had serious injuries, and the other two had minor injuries.
The road is expected to fully reopen at 8 p.m.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
