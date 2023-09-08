‘I thought I was gonna die’: 8-year-old girl recalls truck crash into her school bus

CHARLOTTE — An 8-year-old girl and her mother are thanking God for her safety after a truck crashed into a school bus in northeast Charlotte.

The crash happened Thursday, a pickup truck smashed into Luisa’s school bus, and she saw it coming.

“I thought I was gonna die,” Luisa told Channel 9 and Telemundo Charlotte on Friday. “But I also thought it was gonna go the other way. But it hit me.”

Thankfully, Luisa had memorized important phone numbers. That led to the worst phone call her mother has ever gotten.

“She told me, ‘Mami, Mami, it’s me,’ and I said, ‘Luisa?’ She said yes and told me something about the bus and said, ‘Mami, a car ran over me’ and she was crying, crying, crying,” said Luisa’s mother, Monica del Cid.

Four students from Mallard Creek Elementary School were on that bus. Two of them, including Luisa, were taken to the hospital.

Luisa says she’s fortunate to not be hurt very badly. A day later, she’s back to being a little girl, grateful for what she calls a miracle.

“The glass from the window when the car hit me, it went over me, it didn’t get on me,” she said.

Luisa says she believes God protected her.

“He saved me,” she said.

CMPD hasn’t given an update on the investigation into the crash. It’s not clear if the driver in the pickup truck is facing charges.

(WATCH: CMS sees mixed bag of results in state performance results)

CMS sees mixed bag of results in state performance results

©2023 Cox Media Group