Pickup truck smashes into school bus in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A pickup truck slammed into the side of a school bus that was traveling on University City Boulevard Thursday evening.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene on University City Boulevard near Oak Leigh Drive and spotted the school bus with significant damage.

Aerial footage also showed the pickup truck’s front end still smashed into the side of the school bus.

Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for information about who may have been on the bus. CMS said four students and the driver were being treated for injuries. MEDIC also said that four people were being treated.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom saw at least one patient being taken into an ambulance.

According to traffic monitors, the inbound lanes could be closed until 8 p.m.

We’re working on getting more information about injuries and what led to the crash. Check back for updates.

