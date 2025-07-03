7 arrested in ICE operation at Kings Mountain plant had been deported before

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Channel 9 just learned at least seven of the people arrested during an ICE operation at a Kings Mountain plant last week have been deported before, according to court documents.

Agents said it started as an investigation into someone using stolen IDs at Buckeye Fire Equipment to help people work at the company illegally.

New court paperwork names seven people who are being charged with illegally entering the country after being deported in the past.

ICE said they arrested 30 people that day.

We’re still trying to get information about the other 23 suspects.

