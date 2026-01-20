Local

ICE detainer issued for suspect in fatal Rowan County crash

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — ICE has placed a detainer on the man accused of killing 20-year-old Fletcher Harris and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Skylar Provenza, in a Rowan County crash on Friday.

Juan Alvarado Aguilar is charged with felony death by vehicle after law enforcement says he was impaired and crossed the center line, hitting a Honda Accord with Harris and Provenza inside.

Both died from their injuries.

The ICE detainer means that immigration enforcement determined that Aguilar is not in the country legally.

He is being held in the Rowan County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

