Catawba College mourns the loss of student-athlete

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Fletcher Harris
SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College says a student-athlete died in a crash Friday.

The school’s athletic department says Fletcher Harris was a native of Catawba and a member of the soccer team for the last three seasons.

They also said Harris was consistently recognized on the Presidential Honor Roll and Dean’s List.

“Our hearts are broken,” Catawba Head Men’s Soccer Coach Alex Morais said in a statement on the athletic department’s website. “Fletcher was profoundly loved and will be missed by everyone in our program and community.”

The statement also said information regarding vigil and funeral services will be shared when available.

