Icy road conditions lead to 2-hour delay for schools in three counties

NORTH CAROLINA — Ashe County Schools, Watauga County Schools, and Avery County Schools will each operate on a two-hour delay on Jan. 16, 2026, due to icy road conditions.

The delays are implemented to allow for improved safety as temperatures remain low and there is a risk of refreezing overnight.

Road conditions are being monitored to ensure the safety of students and staff.

In Ashe County, buses will not travel on dirt or gravel roads. Specific roads excluded from bus routes include Roaring Fork, Big Springs, East Big Springs, Joines Road, Flatwoods, East Whenlin, Ira Powers, Big Windfall and Little Windfall.

Avery County Schools have also announced a two-hour delay. Buses in Avery County will not run on Russ Norris Road or Big Horse Creek Road, while staff members are expected to report on a regular schedule.

Changes to schedules or routes may also be announced by 6:30 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 16.

Conditions will be monitored overnight and any further changes to bus routes or school schedules will be communicated by 8 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2026.

Parents are advised to exercise caution with teen drivers on icy roads.

