Idalia expected to bring heavy flooding to SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. — As Hurricane Idalia bears down on the U.S., many in the Carolinas are doing what they can to prepare.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was in Charleston Tuesday, where for many, the biggest concern was the possibility of flooding. People were already putting out sandbags along some of the historic homes near The Battery.

Tropical Storm Warnings were up for Charleston, which could start to see some of those outer rain bands by Wednesday morning.

One thing the Charleston area is watching closely is the timing of the storm. They’re expecting a very high tide Wednesday, and the storm could make that even worse.

The city has already pre-positioned road closure signs and opened three sandbagging locations.

One woman who had already filled up 800 pounds of sand for her business in historic Charleston.

Charleston County School District has already announced schools will be let out at noon Wednesday.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency Tuesday ahead of the storm.

(WATCH BELOW: TRACKING IDALIA: How will it affect the Carolinas?)

TRACKING IDALIA: How will it affect the Carolinas?

©2023 Cox Media Group